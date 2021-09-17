PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

