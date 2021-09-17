PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

