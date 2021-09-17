PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.08.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

