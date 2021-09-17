PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ratos AB purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,770,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of DNB opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

