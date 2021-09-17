Polker Trading Up 27.5% This Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Polker has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.