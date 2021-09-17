Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Population Health Investment has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

