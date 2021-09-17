Powerledger Market Capitalization Tops $188.48 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $188.48 million and approximately $36.91 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00127099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

