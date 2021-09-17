PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Update

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 428,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $32.25 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

