Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.