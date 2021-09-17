Primecap Management Co. CA Has $334.04 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.14% of FibroGen worth $334,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

