Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 10,090 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $181,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $355.33 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.79 and its 200 day moving average is $364.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

