Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,060 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $112,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 151,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

