Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,254 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $84,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

