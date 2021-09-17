Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.68% of Acushnet worth $97,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of GOLF opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

