Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $78.87 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $78,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

