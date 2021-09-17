Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $81,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 459.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 164,349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 252.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

