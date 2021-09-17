Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.32. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 27,488 shares.

PRTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $494.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988. Insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.