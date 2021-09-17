Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

MLNK opened at $25.17 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

