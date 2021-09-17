Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.90 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $32.90 million and $285,441.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00104758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,774,171,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,571,080,689 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

