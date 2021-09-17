ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.79 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $804.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

