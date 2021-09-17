ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $69.49 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

