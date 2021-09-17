ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 640,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,235,415 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $23.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.