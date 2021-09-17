PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.86. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,193. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.