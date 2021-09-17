PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.