Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 146,082 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 832.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,082 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 613,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

