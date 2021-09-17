Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 59,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 136.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. 79,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

