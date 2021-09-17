Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 807 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $43.84. 887,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

