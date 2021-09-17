Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

