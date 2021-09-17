Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

