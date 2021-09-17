Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Issued By William Blair

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

