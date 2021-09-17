Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

