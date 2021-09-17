QLC Chain Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $868,294.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00119945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00178965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.92 or 0.07121094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.68 or 0.99916529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00828114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

