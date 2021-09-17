Qtum Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.46 or 0.00026261 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $321.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,738,651 coins and its circulating supply is 98,704,848 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.