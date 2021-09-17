Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 3.72 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,738,294 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a market cap of £49.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.92.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

