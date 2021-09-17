Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 2,400 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,675,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,510,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Qualys by 117.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Qualys by 160.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

