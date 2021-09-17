Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Up 2%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 9,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTRHF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

About Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

