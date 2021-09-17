QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QMCI opened at $0.19 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

