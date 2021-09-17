Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post sales of $27.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,323. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

