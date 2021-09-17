Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 261,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 141,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

