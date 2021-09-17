Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

