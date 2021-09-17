Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $224.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

