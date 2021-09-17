Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 79,667 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,667 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

