Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

