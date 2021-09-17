Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

RANJY stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

