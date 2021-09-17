Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RANJY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.36. 2,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. Randstad has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

