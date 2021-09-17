Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.02% of Rapid7 worth $53,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 70.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 157,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,433 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

RPD opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

