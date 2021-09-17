Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Methanex stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

