ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Mark Summerhayes Purchases 7,906 Shares

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Mark Summerhayes acquired 7,906 shares of ReadyTech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,718.00 ($16,941.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
ReadyTech Company Profile
