ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Mark Summerhayes Purchases 7,906 Shares

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Mark Summerhayes acquired 7,906 shares of ReadyTech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,718.00 ($16,941.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ReadyTech Company Profile

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Education and Employment. The Education segment offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

