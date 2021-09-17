Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

