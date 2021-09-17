Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.65.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $653.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,092 shares of company stock worth $232,720,961. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

